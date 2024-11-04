Excellence in every kitchen: Runwood Homes achieves nationwide 5-star environmental hygiene ratings
This outstanding achievement underscores the dedication and commitment of the Runwood Homes catering, management, and support teams, who have worked relentlessly to maintain the highest standards of kitchen hygiene and safety for residents.
This milestone follows a strategic restructuring of the group’s auditing process, implemented 12 months ago by Chris Williams and James Cotton.
Their efforts introduced enhanced monitoring and compliance practices, ensuring each home consistently meets and exceeds the standards set by regulatory inspections.
Since then, the team has worked diligently to keep every kitchen in optimal condition, which has now been recognised with top-tier ratings across the board.
Chris Williams, Head of Catering at Runwood Homes, expressed his pride in the achievement: "We are immensely proud of this accomplishment.
"Achieving a 5-star rating across all of our homes is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, whose daily commitment ensures a safe and hygienic environment for our residents. This success reflects our group’s dedication to quality and resident care."
Group Managing Director, Dr Gavin O’Hare-Connolly also stated: “I am delighted to see every single service across our group achieve the highest level of EHO rating.
"We place huge emphasis on both food standards and presentation and wish to extend my genuine thanks to all our hospitality teams across the group for their exceptional standards in delivering for our residents.”