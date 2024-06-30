Entries and nominations now open for Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Family Business Community is thrilled to announce the return of the Yorkshire andHumberside Family Business Awards for its third year.

Entries are now open, inviting businesses to showcase their accomplishments and nominate other deserving family businesses via the awards’ official website.

The Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards 2024, hosted by the Family Business Community is a unique show, performance and celebration dedicated to recognising and honouring the exceptional work of family businesses in the region, giving them a night to remember and enabling all to connect, support and celebrate.

The awards ceremony sets itself apart by commissioning new artists, designers, and craftsmen to create unique awards to be given out on the night, and performers chosen from the region to highlight their incredible talent to a packed awards audience. All of which go to making an

Last year's winners.

unforgettable experience for all attendees and chosen finalists.

Co-Founder, Sue Howorth, said “Our awards go beyond the ordinary business awards. We aim to showcase and champion the remarkable family businesses that call this region home, fostering a sense of harmony within the local business community.”

Dave Clarkson, also a Co-Founder of The Family Business Community, expressed his excitement around the return of the awards. As a proud Yorkshireman, he stated: “I am thrilled that our family business awards are once again being held in this fantastic region. Both Yorkshire and Humberside is brimming with immense talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering passion that needs to be recognised.

"Our family business awards not only provide a platform for companies and their dedicated teams to shine, but they also create an immersive and supportive environment within the family business community.”

Dave continued: “We believe that by participating in these awards, businesses can further engage with a network of like-minded peers who offer valuable support and encouragement to each other.”

Entries for the Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards 2024 are now open and will close on Friday, 30th September. Businesses can make an entry themselves or nominate other outstanding family-owned businesses that have made a significant impact in their respective industries.

The awards feature 17 categories, which ensure a comprehensive representation of family-owned enterprises. These categories include Employee of the Year, Purpose Driven, Leadership Excellence and the People’s Choice Award. An esteemed panel of industry judges

will meticulously evaluate the nominations to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.

After the nomination and entry process, the stage will be set for the highly anticipated Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards ceremony, taking place on Friday, 22 nd November. The prestigious event will be held at The Royal Armouries in Leeds, providing a packed evening of celebration, fun and recognition.

Join sponsors Sagars an AAB Company, MEPS International, Candid HR, Marsh Commercial, Dominion Print and Net.

