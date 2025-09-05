Empress Ballroom celebrates double finalist success at Doncaster Business Awards 2025

Mexborough’s iconic Empress Ballroom shortlisted in two categories, marking a milestone in its modern revival and commitment to sustainability.

Mexborough, South Yorkshire – The Empress Ballroom has been announced as a double finalist in the Doncaster Business Awards 2025, shortlisted for both New Business of the Year and Green Business of the Year. This recognition cements the venue’s remarkable transformation and its growing reputation as both a community hub and a forward-thinking, environmentally conscious business.

The nominations highlight the success of a bold vision to restore and reinvent the historic ballroom, blending heritage with innovation. From its revival as a centrepiece for weddings, live events, and private hire to its adoption of green initiatives, including solar-powered energy solutions, the Empress Ballroom is proving to be much more than a venue; it is a beacon of local enterprise and sustainability.

Jemma Evans, Business Owner of the Empress Ballroom, said, “Our goal has always been bigger than just running an events space. The Empress Ballroom represents a belief in what heritage venues can achieve when you combine strong leadership, modern thinking, and a deep connection to the community. Being recognised as finalists in two categories shows that our vision is resonating, and it’s only the beginning of what we aim to achieve.”

Amanda Gear, Business Owner & Partner, added: “At the heart of everything we do is our commitment to creating real value for our customers. Whether it’s delivering unforgettable events, offering competitive pricing, or ensuring a seamless experience from booking to celebration, we put people first.

These nominations are a reflection of the positive impact we’ve been able to make in the lives of our clients and the wider industry.” Jason Mace, Landlord of the Empress Building and CEO of Gala Tent, commented: “The Empress Ballroom is one of Mexborough’s most treasured landmarks, and to see it thriving under Jemma and Amanda’s leadership is fantastic. Their drive to combine commercial success with a green business model is not only inspiring but also vital in today’s market. I am proud to support their journey and to witness the Empress Ballroom’s return to prominence.”

The double finalist announcement underscores the Empress Ballroom’s growing stature in the region’s business community. It also demonstrates the venue’s ability to balance commercial growth with environmental responsibility, an increasingly critical factor in the events industry.

As anticipation builds for the Doncaster Business Awards ceremony, the Empress Ballroom’s team remains focused on furthering its mission: delivering exceptional customer experiences while championing sustainable business practices that honour both people and place.

About Empress Ballroom The Empress Ballroom, located within the historic Empress Building in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, is a premier events venue offering a unique blend of heritage and modern luxury. Renowned for hosting weddings, concerts, private functions, and corporate events, the ballroom has quickly established itself as a key player in the regional hospitality and events sector. With a strong focus on customer experience and sustainability, the Empress Ballroom is committed to preserving its historic charm while embracing innovation for the future