Doncaster’s storage boom: New self-storage site set to meet surging demand

A disused car showroom in Doncaster is set to be transformed into a modern self-storage facility - just as local demand for flexible space hits new highs.

Barwood Capital and Flexiss Group confirmed last week that they’ve acquired a 3.2-acre site on Wheatley Hall Road through the Barwood Regional Property Growth Fund V.

The site, formerly home to Arnold Clark, will be converted into more than 60,000 sq ft of next-generation self-storage space with mezzanine levels and drive-up access.

Once complete, the facility will be one of the largest of its kind in Doncaster.

With the deal finalised, operators are moving quickly to repurpose the existing structure. The new facility aims to achieve an EPC A rating, aligning with broader goals to minimise carbon impact by retrofitting rather than rebuilding.

The Right Move for Doncaster?

For Doncaster residents, the announcement is a strong signal that self-storage demand is not just holding firm, but growing rapidly. And according to fast-growing storage startup The Box Co., this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Doncaster is going through a quiet transformation,” says a spokesperson from The Box Co., which offers storage by the box with collection and delivery included. “With more people moving house, renovating, or even starting side hustles that require space, we’re seeing a huge uptick in demand for convenient, secure storage in the area.”

“Flexible storage is no longer just for businesses or people moving house, it’s for students between terms, growing families, and even online sellers who need overflow space. A large, modern facility like this could genuinely fill a gap in Doncaster’s storage landscape.”

The Bigger Picture

This is the third acquisition for Barwood and Flexiss in under 12 months, following similar moves in Chester and Lincoln. But the Doncaster site stands out due to its location on a key arterial route and proximity to the city centre, factors that Barwood Capital’s Investment Director Nick Masters believes will make it a standout investment.

“Doncaster is a major logistics hub,” said Masters. “This acquisition will serve an undersupplied market, helping to drive business growth in the region.”

What Happens Next?

Construction and fit-out works are expected to begin later this year, with the facility likely to open in 2026. In the meantime, The Box Co. is encouraging residents to think differently about how they use space and to consider whether flexible storage could offer breathing room.

“People often don’t realise how much easier life can be with a bit of extra space,” the spokesperson added. “Whether you’re decluttering for a house sale, doing up the spare room, or just want your garage back, storage doesn’t have to be complicated.

"We bring the boxes, we collect them, we store them, and deliver them back when you need. It’s storage that fits your life, not the other way round.”

As Doncaster continues to grow as a regional hotspot for logistics and development, smart investments like these are carving the way for local growth.

