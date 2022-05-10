Doncaster's St Leger Homes rewarded for work in tackling domestic abuse

The firm has become the first local housing provider in South Yorkshire to receive a prestigious national accreditation for its work around helping tenants affected by domestic abuse.

The nationally recognised Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA) accreditation means the Doncaster housing provider is now part of a prestigious group of housing providers across the country to achieve this standard of service.

St Leger Homes manages over 20,000 properties across Doncaster on behalf of Doncaster Council.

St Leger Homes has been rewarded for its work in tackling domestic abuse.

Dave Wilkinson, Chair of St Leger Homes, said: “As a local housing provider, we recognise the role St Leger Homes plays in supporting those tenants, families, customers and staff affected by domestic abuse, as well as the actions we can and do take alongside our partners to help prevent domestic abuse. This accreditation is a testament to that hard work that has taken place over a number of years by people across this organisation.

“We are proud to have secured DAHA accreditation and for the positive feedback given by the inspectors who reviewed the procedures we have in place for dealing with cases of abuse. We are committed to improving the lives and outcomes of people affected by domestic abuse and will be continuing to strengthen our approach, implementing a further improvement plan in the coming months.

“Gaining this accreditation is just the start of the journey, we will be looking to continuously improve the way we work to offer victims and survivors the support they need at the time they need it, protecting their wellbeing and safety – as well as ensuring perpetrators get practical assistance to tackle their negative behaviour.”

Councillor Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Housing and Business at Doncaster Council, said: “It is great news that St Leger Homes is leading the way nationally, giving tenants in Council homes across Doncaster the highest level of support and advice when it comes to the issue of domestic abuse.