Doncaster's Omega PLC puts employees at the forefront of work force initiatives

Omega PLC CEO Simon Barber said: “Omega values all its workforce and recognises the impact we have on our employees, their wider families and community. We put people at the forefront of our business, with continued investment, development and trust to ensure we are all the best we can be.”

The manufacturer is a supporter of the Living Wage and has acted on the current cost-of-living crisis with a monthly bonus paid to employees.

Omega organises company-wide health screenings and, following the pandemic and to combat the stresses of the modern world Omega implemented the award-winning [email protected] UNUM app, an intuitive, easy-to-use adviser portal which provides all staff with free support across their mental and physical health as well as wellbeing. In 2021 Omega introduced a Benefit Hub giving employees access to great savings across entertaining, shopping and family activities.

Staff are provided with free fruit - (from left) Kevin Pugh, Richard Clark, Curtis Shearer and Giorgia Fortunato

Omega is part of the cycle to work scheme which celebrates the benefits exercise has on mental as well as physical health whilst benefitting the local community by reducing emissions and traffic during rush hour. As part of the comprehensive all- staff life insurance scheme Omega employees benefit from major discounts on gym memberships and active online classes. Continuing the promotion of healthier lifestyle choices, the business provides fruit baskets and give each employee a re-usable water bottle to encourage better hydration and overall health.

Omega recognises the imbalance of men to women within the kitchen manufacturing sector and accept this as a challenge to the overall business. Omega is an equal opportunities employer with salaries based on the ability to undertake a role and not on gender and Omega is working to change perceptions of the industry through the employment of more women choosing the career path.

