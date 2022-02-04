Doncaster's fish market is named as the best in Britain in national awards

The winners were announced at a prestigious event in Birmingham and were presented by Simon Baynes MP for Clwyd South, the Chairman of the All-Party Markets Parliamentary Group.

The awards, organised by NABMA (The National Association of British Market Authorities), attract tens of thousands of public votes, and the winner is chosen from a shortlist who are visited by mystery shoppers and finally selected by a panel of industry experts.

Councillor Mick Barker, President of NABMA, said of Doncaster fish market: “This is a small market fully occupied and is one of the largest dedicated fish markets in the country and, unusually, it is in land. Amazingly this market has eight independent fishmongers and is renowned from far and wide for its quality and affordability.

The fish market

“Many of the faces that can be found in the fish market are long standing characters who help give this market its distinct charm.

“The market works closely with new and aspiring businesses, offers support through unique social media channels and is part of a wider estate. However, it has the status of being a distinctive small indoor food market in its own right with its own branding and character.

“It is a key part of local heritage but also the future of its town. It provides valuable social food equality and community services to the whole town.”

Doncaster fish market representatives at the award ceremony

A spokesman for the fish market said: “All of our incredible fishmongers work tirelessly to bring the people of Doncaster the best quality fresh, local, and affordable produce. Whether you are shopping for something specific or looking for cooking inspiration, the market stocks a wide variety of fresh produce and also features amazing dining options, trying out some of that very same seafood cooked then and there.

“Doncaster’s Fish Market is full of history and charm, but it will never be stuck in the past. From the introduction of modern amenities such as independent trader delivery services and social media, the market has continued to evolve to best serve the people of Doncaster. The market has endless potential and we are so excited for you all to experience its bright future with us.”