This year marks a major milestone for Finance For Enterprise (FFE) as the community development finance institution celebrates 40 years of helping SME businesses unlock their growth potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From its origins in 1985, FFE has grown from a local initiative supporting Doncaster's business community into one of the most trusted alternative lending providers in the UK.

Originally established as Donbac, and backed by British Rail Engineering, FFE was one of the UK's first enterprise agencies. The pioneering business model combined practical business advice with ethical, affordable business loans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interest paid by borrowers was reinvested into the fund, enabling more small businesses to benefit. By the 1990’s, the success of this approach saw the fund extended across South Yorkshire.

Doncaster's Finance For Enterprise celebrates 40 years of supporting SME growth.

In the wake of the 2008 financial crash, FFE played a vital role in supporting viable but underserved businesses struggling to access funding from mainstream banks. In response, FFE relaunched and refocused its loan fund to prioritise businesses unable to secure traditional finance - an approach it continues today.

Rebranded as Finance For Enterprise in 2014, the organisation has since expanded its geographical reach, supporting SMEs across England.

Andrew Austwick, Managing Director at Finance For Enterprise said: “We've come a long way since 1985, but our mission remains unchanged - helping SMEs to thrive by delivering the right funding at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For four decades, we've stood shoulder-to-shoulder with business owners, providing more than just financial support. Our strength lies in our values - ethical lending, trusted relationships and genuine commitment to the local economy."

Today, FFE provides a range of flexible lending options from £25,001 up to £250,000, supporting job creation, equipment investment and product innovation.

Over the past five years alone, FFE has delivered more than £57 million in lending, helping to create over 1,400 jobs, safeguard a further 1,800 roles, and generate a net economic contribution exceeding £140 million.

Paula Foreman, Operations Director at FFE added: "We're incredibly proud of what the team has achieved. Our success is driven by the businesses we support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of them return to us time and again because they know they're not just getting a loan - they're gaining a trusted partner who understands the challenges and ambitions of SMEs."

To mark its 40th anniversary, FFE recently held a special celebration event at its Doncaster headquarters, bringing together staff, as well as hosting Radio Doncaster’s “Bruce on the Loose”. A series of events and initiatives are also planned throughout the rest of the year.

High-profile deals completed over the past year demonstrate the continued strength and reach of FFE's impact:

£208,500 to support the management buyout of Parker Oak, a specialist construction firm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£250,000 to Dynamic Vines Ltd, enabling the launch of a new retail store and wine bar in East Dulwich, London

£250,000 to Rhodes of Thorne, a growing Doncaster-based bakery expanding its operations

As it enters its fifth decade, Finance For Enterprise remains steadfast in its belief that access to finance should never be a barrier to business success.