Doncaster's Crown Hotel and Bawtry Hall win prestigious wedding awards

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Doncaster's Crown Hotel and Bawtry Hall are delighted to be winners again in the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025!

These national awards are voted for UK businesses who have been highly rated and recommended by couples.

Hitched honours these vendors for their professionalism, quality of work, flexibility and customer service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “The award is based on the opinion of couples that have got married in the past 12 months and Bawtry Hall has been voted for in recognition of being one of the most valued and recommended venues by their couples.

“Thank you to everyone that voted – we are absolutely delighted to win such an award with Hitched!”

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice