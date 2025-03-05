Doncaster's Crown Hotel and Bawtry Hall win prestigious wedding awards

Doncaster's Crown Hotel and Bawtry Hall are delighted to be winners again in the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025!

These national awards are voted for UK businesses who have been highly rated and recommended by couples.

Hitched honours these vendors for their professionalism, quality of work, flexibility and customer service.

A spokesman said: “The award is based on the opinion of couples that have got married in the past 12 months and Bawtry Hall has been voted for in recognition of being one of the most valued and recommended venues by their couples.

“Thank you to everyone that voted – we are absolutely delighted to win such an award with Hitched!”