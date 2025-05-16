Doncaster's Cast theatre cafe requires major improvements following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

The Waterdale venue was handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on April 10.

A rating of one means major improvements are required to bring it up to standard.

A spokesman for Cast said: “We are, of course, disappointed with the recent rating issued by the Food Standards Agency. The rating was the result of a procedural error—specifically, some required documentation was temporarily taken off-site during the inspection.

"Under current regulations, this automatically results in a one-star rating, regardless of the actual hygiene and food safety standards observed at the premises.

“We want to reassure our customers that the day-to-day standards of cleanliness, hygiene, and food safety at our establishment remain exceptionally high. We have already scheduled a reassessment, during which all necessary paperwork will be present and available.

"We are confident that the updated inspection will accurately reflect the true quality and standards we uphold. We remain committed to transparency and excellence in everything we do.”

Of Doncaster's 515 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 386 (75 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.