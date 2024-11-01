Doncaster's best and worst food hygiene ratings revealed
Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Food Hygiene Report, which helped analyse food hygiene ratings for key areas in Doncaster.
Below are areas in Doncaster and the percentage of of businesses within those areas that received five star ratings:
Armthorpe 78%
Hatfield 75%
Bawtry 69%
Thorne 66%
Rossington 65%
Tickhill 65%
Epworth 65%
Town Centre 64%
Wheatley 62%
Hygiene ratings data were sourced from the UK’s Food Standards Agency's open data portal, where you can find food hygiene ratings for all establishments in each area in Doncaster.
A spokesman said: “We then filtered out establishments with a food hygiene rating of 5 and calculated this as a percentage of the total number of rated establishments. These areas had at least 50 establishments with a food hygiene rating in the area.”