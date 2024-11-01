A new report ranks areas in Doncaster based on the amount of industries with the highest and lowest hygiene ratings.

Below are areas in Doncaster and the percentage of of businesses within those areas that received five star ratings:

Armthorpe 78%

Doncaster's best and worst food hygiene ratings revealed. Photo taken by Des Rectis

Hatfield 75%

Bawtry 69%

Epworth 65%

Town Centre 64%

Wheatley 62%

Hygiene ratings data were sourced from the UK’s Food Standards Agency's open data portal, where you can find food hygiene ratings for all establishments in each area in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “We then filtered out establishments with a food hygiene rating of 5 and calculated this as a percentage of the total number of rated establishments. These areas had at least 50 establishments with a food hygiene rating in the area.”