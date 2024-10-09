Doncaster young people with SEND and disabilities build career skills with Supported Internships at Amazon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of young people from Doncaster have boosted their career skills by taking part in a Supported Internship scheme at the Amazon fulfilment centre on Doncaster iPort.

Amazon launched its Supported Internship programme in 2021, to help young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to gain work experience and skills as they transition to employment.

Latest figures show that just 4.8 per cent of people with a known learning disability and autism, that are known to adult social care, are employed. Supported Internships form part of a government scheme designed to help change this stat, helping young people with additional educational needs and disabilities gain work experience as they transition from education to employment.

In 2023, Amazon started to work with national charity DFN Project Search, to expand their programme to help more people with SEND gain invaluable workplace skills. The Supported Internship combines classroom education and practical work experience in different Amazon roles to provide a rounded experience for interns.

Jeanie Ruston-Walker.

Kieran Herbert, Alex Osazere and Jeanie Ruston-Walker are three of the young people who have taken part in Supported Internships at the Amazon fulfilment centre on Doncaster iPort.

Since graduating from the programme this summer, all three young people have taken up permanent roles at Amazon. They shared what they’ve learned whilst working at the company to inspire others to take part in the programme.

19-year-old Kieran shared what the programme did for his confidence, he said: “I didn’t believe in myself before I got a job at Amazon. I thought I’d have to study at college for a long time, but I wanted to do more. Now I’m confident about what I can do, dedicated to my job and changed for the better.

“I used to travel to Amazon with someone, but now I’m confident enough to get the bus to work on my own. My mum’s commented that I’m more settled, and I know that’s because I’m using my hands and thinking whilst I’m learning new skills.”

Kieran Herbert.

“It felt good to be offered a job at Amazon after I completed my Supported Internship,” said 22-year-old Alex, who works in the packing department at the Doncaster fulfilment centre. “My proudest achievements to date are getting the certificate saying I’d graduated and then being told there was a job for me – that was great. It was a real boost to my confidence.”

21-year-old Jeanie shared how supported people made her feel at Amazon during the programme, and now as a full-time employee. “It’s been great to make new friends in a new place at Amazon. I like being part of a team and working with other people, and everyone’s been really nice and supportive.”

Kieran added: “I’ve got friends and managers that support me at Amazon. It’s easy to ask for help and people come right away if I have questions. I need less support now than I did at the beginning of my internship though – I’m a fast learner.”

Adding a final thought, Alex said: “If I could go back to the beginning of my Supported Internship at Amazon and tell myself one thing it would be to believe in myself more. I’ve proven that I can do what I put my mind to and want to stay at Amazon to keep on learning.”

Alex Osazere.

Amazon Doncaster General Manager, Gill Fedorov, said: “It’s been great to have Kieran, Alex and Jeanie complete their Supported Internships at Amazon in Doncaster alongside the rest of their cohort. We loved having them on the team throughout their internships and were pleased to welcome them to the team as they joined us as employees! Hosting a graduation ceremony for the group was the perfect way to for us to celebrate the programme together.”

“It has been brilliant to hear young people speak about their Supported Internship journeys with Amazon this year and to join in with the graduation celebrations across our sites. Young people like Kieran, Alex and Jeanie talking about the experiences they have had, the skills they have learnt and the opportunities opening up is the definition of success for our collaboration. I am excited to see what we can achieve in the future.” – Carmel McKeogh, Chief Executive, DFN Project SEARCH

Since 2021, there have been over 50 Supported Internship interns based in various Amazon operations sites across the UK. Many interns, like Kieran, Alex and Jeanie, have gone on to work full time at Amazon.

To find out more about Amazon’s commitment to being an inclusive employer for people with disabilities - https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/amazon-disability-confident