Doncaster window company scoops top award at prestigious nationwide ceremony

A Doncaster window company has picked up a top honour at a prestigious nationwide ceremony.

Direct Trade, which has its headquarters in Kirk Sandall, won the Fabricator/Manufacturer of the Year awards at the National Fenestration Awards, the awards ceremony for the window manufacturing and installation industry.

The firm, which employs more than 200 people at sites across Doncaster picked up the award in the ceremony which was held at Doncaster’s Hilton Garden Inn.

Sales director Mark Powell: “This is a major achievement for a local business in a truly national competition.”

Winners enjoyed a day of horse racing at adjoining Doncaster Racecourse, followed by a meal, live entertainment and the awards ceremony.

An NFAs spokesperson said: “Founded in 2013 in response to a groundswell of support for an independent and all-inclusive event, the National Fenestration Awards aims to recognise all facets of the UK fenestration industry. Congratulations to all our winners in 2024!”