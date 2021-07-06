Doncaster wedding venue offers one-stop shop for all blushing brides
After months in and out of lockdown the hospitality trade has taken a real kicking, but one Doncaster venue is coming out of the other side bigger and better by providing a one-stop shop for weddings.
Rossington Miners’ Welfare Club has been transformed into a beautiful place to tie the knot, with everything on hand to plan for that perfect day, and a wedding fair is being held
this weekend to show off to bride and grooms-to be what is on offer.
Over Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11, the venue will open its doors and is inviting everyone to go along and see just why it is THE place to get married.
Mandy Holden, who is catering manager with City Food and Drink Catering Services, explained: “You can imagine how many people were hoping to get married and were just not
able to have a venue or even a party.
Read More
"We’ve refurbished and set up our main hall as a wedding venue, we do not have a wedding licence at the moment so we’re working with a celebrant so people can actually have
a wedding without the legal binding.
"It looks stunning.”
There are four others involved in bringing this new venture to Doncaster - celebrant Andrea Bonser, Bernadette Turner of IL Bello Venue Decoration, Sarah Sidgwick of
Sarah Sidgwick Photography, and wedding co-ordinator Carol Potts.
This weekend’s event will also see local businesses involved showing what they have on offer, such Fiona’s Florists, a bridalwear stockist, cake maker, cars and photo booths.
The fair will be open noon-5pm both days. For more information phone 01302 865936 or visit the club’s Facebook page.