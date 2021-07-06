Doncaster wedding venue offers one-stop shop for all blushing brides

Rossington Miners’ Welfare Club has been transformed into a beautiful place to tie the knot, with everything on hand to plan for that perfect day, and a wedding fair is being held

this weekend to show off to bride and grooms-to be what is on offer.

Over Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11, the venue will open its doors and is inviting everyone to go along and see just why it is THE place to get married.

A wedding day setting inside Rossington Miners Welfare. Picture: NDFP-29-06-21-MinersWelfare 7-NMSY

Mandy Holden, who is catering manager with City Food and Drink Catering Services, explained: “You can imagine how many people were hoping to get married and were just not

able to have a venue or even a party.

"We’ve refurbished and set up our main hall as a wedding venue, we do not have a wedding licence at the moment so we’re working with a celebrant so people can actually have

Andrea Bonser, Celebrant, Bernadette Turner, of IL Bello Venue Decoration, Sarah Sidgwick, of Sarah Sidgwick Photography, Carol Potts, Wedding Co-ordinator and Mandy Holden, Rossington Miners Welfare Catering Manager/City Food and Drink Catering Services, pictured outside Rossington Miners Welfare. Picture: NDFP-29-06-21-MinersWelfare 1-NMSY

a wedding without the legal binding.

"It looks stunning.”

There are four others involved in bringing this new venture to Doncaster - celebrant Andrea Bonser, Bernadette Turner of IL Bello Venue Decoration, Sarah Sidgwick of

Sarah Sidgwick Photography, and wedding co-ordinator Carol Potts.

Beautiful floral arranements

This weekend’s event will also see local businesses involved showing what they have on offer, such Fiona’s Florists, a bridalwear stockist, cake maker, cars and photo booths.

The fair will be open noon-5pm both days. For more information phone 01302 865936 or visit the club’s Facebook page.

