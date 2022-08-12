Doncaster Volvo marks 40 years of success

Riverside Volvo Doncaster, on Wheatley Road, was first established in August 1982, when it began trading from its original home on York Road Roundabout in Doncaster.
The retailer has expanded significantly and now operates from Hull, Wakefield and Barnsley, as well as its original home in Doncaster.
Whilst Volvo was Riverside Motor Group’s first franchise, with the brand remaining key throughout their 40-year history, they now also represent SEAT, CUPRA and Honda, as well as operating their own Approved Used car centre, Riverside Sports & Prestige.
Today, Riverside Motor Group employs over 200 staff - four of which have been with the retailer since its creation.
Stephen Wright, Director, Gary Burns, Aftersales Manager, Mick Savage, Workshop Controller, and Richard Fisher, Sales Executive, joined the retailer in August 1982 and have each contributed significantly to the retailer’s forty-year success.
To mark its fourth decade, Riverside Volvo Doncaster wrapped up the completion of its multi-million-pound refurbishment earlier this year.
Helping combat the climate emergency and ahead of Volvo’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, the new showroom places electrification at the heart of its design and purpose with its own substation allowing for rapid DC charging and eight EV charging points.