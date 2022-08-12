Doncaster Volvo marks 40 years of success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riverside Volvo Doncaster, on Wheatley Road, was first established in August 1982, when it began trading from its original home on York Road Roundabout in Doncaster.

The retailer has expanded significantly and now operates from Hull, Wakefield and Barnsley, as well as its original home in Doncaster.

Whilst Volvo was Riverside Motor Group’s first franchise, with the brand remaining key throughout their 40-year history, they now also represent SEAT, CUPRA and Honda, as well as operating their own Approved Used car centre, Riverside Sports & Prestige.

Pictured (left to right), Gary Burns (Aftersales Manager), Richard Fisher (Sales Executive), Mick Savage (Workshop Controller)

Today, Riverside Motor Group employs over 200 staff - four of which have been with the retailer since its creation.

Stephen Wright, Director, Gary Burns, Aftersales Manager, Mick Savage, Workshop Controller, and Richard Fisher, Sales Executive, joined the retailer in August 1982 and have each contributed significantly to the retailer’s forty-year success.

To mark its fourth decade, Riverside Volvo Doncaster wrapped up the completion of its multi-million-pound refurbishment earlier this year.

Helping combat the climate emergency and ahead of Volvo’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, the new showroom places electrification at the heart of its design and purpose with its own substation allowing for rapid DC charging and eight EV charging points.

The retailer has also pledged that no refreshments will be served using single-use plastics - in fact, these have been removed from the showroom completely.

In addition to the new look, the Doncaster-based retailer has also expanded, with a larger showroom offering a greater display of petrol, fully electric and hybrid cars, as well as Volvo Selekt Approved Used models on the forecourt.

Mark Denton, Managing Director at Riverside Motor Group and working in the business for over 36 years, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating forty years of Riverside Motor Group. The world of motoring has changed a lot since we first opened our doors in 1982, but Riverside’s values and commitment to providing a high-quality service remains as strong as ever.”

“Throughout the last four decades, our focus has always been on providing our clients with a unique and memorable experience that is tailored to their individual needs and preferences. Our fantastic team ensure customers receive an informative service at every step of their car purchasing journey, and do so with the excitement, passion and knowledge that are essential to purchasing a new car.

“We pride ourselves on delivering an industry-leading customer experience – in a truly outstanding environment that is now future-proof for the move towards electrification. We look forward to replicating our success in the next forty years and beyond, and celebrating our success with customers throughout August.”

For further information about Riverside Motor Group please email [email protected] or call 01302 327108.