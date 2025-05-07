Doncaster Volunteer Bank set to host recruitment event during National Volunteers' Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Social Isolation Alliance (SIA) through Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is set to host a recruitment event at Doncaster Dome on Thursday 5th June from 2pm to 6pm to mark National Volunteers' Week.

The event will bring together charitable organisations from across the city to showcase volunteering opportunities available through the recently launched Doncaster Volunteer Bank initiative.

Attendees will have the chance to speak directly with representatives from local charities about their volunteering needs and discover how they can contribute their skills and time to support community causes.

"Volunteering offers tremendous benefits for both the individual and the community," said Danielle Betts, Programme Manager for Doncaster SIA at DCLT.

"It's a powerful way to improve your mental health, combat social isolation, and develop valuable new skills while boosting your CV. Whether you're looking to gain a reference after a career break, support a cause you care about, or simply give back to your community, volunteering creates meaningful connections and makes a real difference."

The first 100 attendees will receive a free goodie bag and all attendees will get entry into a prize draw to win tickets to various Doncaster events and activities.

Participating charities will also have the chance to win a VIP box for up to 10 people at an event, providing them with a special way to thank their own volunteers.

This volunteer recruitment drive follows the launch of Doncaster Volunteer Bank earlier this year. The event is free to attend and open to anyone interested in learning more about volunteering opportunities in Doncaster.

For more information about the Volunteer Recruitment Event or the Doncaster Volunteer Bank initiative, please contact [email protected]