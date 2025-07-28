Doncaster veterinary practice set to move into brand new surgery
Arundell Vets will transfer its branch surgery in Toll Bar to a new, modern facility in Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft.
Toll Bar was the first practice opened by Arundell Vets in 2006, before it became a branch surgery when they opened their purpose-built 24-hour veterinary hospital in Kirk Sandall in 2020.
However, the demand for services has encouraged them to open a new site at Carcroft, where a former medical centre has undergone a huge redevelopment to create a much larger veterinary practice.
The site, which covers 1,970 sq ft, will boast three large consulting rooms as well as a much more spacious reception and parking for clients.
The new Carcroft branch opens in early September and their Toll Bar branch closes at the end of August.
The project was funded by VetPartners, a group led by vets which is made up of some of the UK and Europe’s most respected and trusted small animal, equine, mixed and farm practices and animal healthcare businesses and is the larger group of which Arundell Vets is a part.
Practice Manager Claire Coppin said: “We’re excited about the move because our new branch will allow us to provide a much better client experience because it is much more spacious and has better facilities.
“The building has undergone a complete refurbishment to enable us to create a much larger branch surgery that will provide the best possible care of pets.
"The larger waiting room will be calmer and less stressful for patients and it is also going to be a nice place for our colleagues as we have created a room for them for lunchbreaks and team meetings.”
Arundell Vets’ main practice in Kirk Sandall was awarded Veterinary Hospital status in 2024 following an inspection by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS).
It provides a wide range of services, including laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery, orthopaedic surgery, ultrasound scans, second opinion consultations and nurse consultations.
Hospital status is the top accreditation under the RCVS Practice Standards Scheme and shows that Arundell Vets meets the highest UK standards for its premises, team, equipment, health and safety, hygiene, training and the dispensing of medication.
