Doncaster van driver comes third in national competition

Doncaster based Tomasz Niemiec of Greencore came third overall place at Logistics UK’s Van Driver of the Year 2021 after pitting his skills against the country’s top drivers.

Mr Niemiec, of Edlington, is celebrating after also winning two categories – safe driving style and manoeuvring.

Logistics UK has long celebrated van drivers as the unsung heroes of our economy and with more than four million van drivers currently operating on the UK’s roads and the award formally recognise the best in the industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomasz Niemiec won third place in the Logistics UK’s Van Driver of the Year 2021 competition.

Kevin Green, Marketing and Communications Director at Logistics UK, said:

“Van drivers are the backbone of the UK economy, serving the needs of the nation continuously through online doorstop deliveries, essential utility services and the delivery of vital goods needed by schools, businesses and hospitals. The role of a van driver is challenging and complex; drivers must work safely and efficiently while navigating sometimes challenging road spaces and various pressures, such as time and the lifting of potentially awkward goods.

“While we are extremely proud to recognise van drivers each year, this time we are especially delighted to celebrate and raise awareness of the sector that has worked so hard to meet the needs of the nation throughout this pandemic. Van drivers have shown incredible determination and professionalism throughout these challenging times and Logistics UK is thrilled to celebrate these talented individuals. All participating drivers have shown exceptional skill throughout the day’s challenges and should be very proud of their achievements.”

During the assessment day, held 10 July 2021 at Bott Ltd in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, 12 shortlisted individuals – drivers from The British Shop, G4S Manchester, Alliance Healthcare, Wayfair, Alloga UK, SMS PLC, VOW Europe, Truline and Greencore – took part in a series of theoretical and practical challenges aimed at testing their driving skills, legislative knowledge and vehicle defect identification.

Sam Burton of Wayfair was crowned Logistics UK’s Driver of the Year as well as Van Excellence Driver, a category open only to certified operators of the business group’s Van Excellence Scheme. Second overall place was awarded to Jim Valentine of The British Shop.