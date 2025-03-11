Doncaster unveils plans to become Artifical Intelligence hot spot

City of Doncaster Council has set its sights on the city becoming an AI hot spot in two ambitious expressions of interest made to Government.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has submitted an expression of interest, which has been backed by a second industry led submission from global AI firm, Automated Analytics and supported by local tech and AI businesses.

The submissions both champion Doncaster as an AI development hot spot and highlight the city as an ideal location to become a UK AI Growth Zone.

As part of the process, the Government invited expressions of interest from regional and local authorities and industries to identify potential sites suitable for hosting large scale AI infrastructure.

The criteria included sites with the capacity to provide large power connections and land suitable for redevelopment and areas with an existing tech or industrial base that could benefit from AI infrastructure and support a wider innovation hub.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones said: “Doncaster is primed to become a centre of excellence for Artificial Intelligence.

"Our submission recognises the incredible potential of Doncaster and the existing energy generation capability, along with our industry expertise around AI which makes us an attractive prospect for a UK AI Growth Zone.

“Work is soon to begin on our new Gateway One development in the city centre which is set to become Doncaster’s new Digital Tech Hub and we are already home to a number of key AI and tech businesses that are supporting our bid.

"We are more than ready to become not just one of the chosen locations, but to position Doncaster as the leading UK location in AI innovation.

" I welcome the jobs, skills and opportunities this will bring for Doncaster people and the economic growth this will deliver for our city.”

Mark Taylor, CEO, Automated Analytics said: “Doncaster is fast becoming a Centre of Excellence for AI.

"Becoming an AI Growth Zone is the next step in further establishing the city as one of the best places in the UK to locate and scale.

"We have the infrastructure in place and the ability to work closely with Government to realise its ambition to go beyond data centre developments to contribute to the UK’s broader AI ecosystem, including research, innovation, skills development, and energy solutions.”

Dan Fell, Chief Executive Officer of Doncaster Chamber, added: “Doncaster has a real chance here to position itself at the very bleeding edge of AI developments and, if we can achieve that, then it will surely yield great benefits for our businesses and our residents alike.

"Suffice it to say, the opportunity is vast. Especially when we take into account what employers have already told us — via the extensive consultation that went into our Local Skills Improvement Plan — that being that one of their top priorities for the near future is going to be onboarding more digital expertise within their workforces.

“Indeed, up-to-date skills in this area are going to be near-universal requirements for most jobs in just a few years’ time, and so we need to make sure that Doncaster is truly ahead of the curve and that our businesses have access to the best and brightest tech-savvy talent.

"And becoming a centre of excellence for AI will certainly help set us on the right path here.

"Not only that, but the opportunities that are opened up by embracing Artificial Intelligence in this way will also help us solve problems for many of our other growth sectors in the long run; whether that’s in the manufacturing industry, rail, logistics or health.”

By establishing an AI Growth Zone, Doncaster aims to:

Accelerate Innovation: Foster a thriving ecosystem of AI research and development and commercialisation, supported by world-class South Yorkshire universities and research institutions.

Education: Leverage the AI Growth Zone to upskill the local workforce and establish best in class talent pathways.

Create High-Quality Jobs: Drive jobs growth by connecting increased AI capacity to the existing sub-regional industrial strengths of advanced manufacturing, life sciences and clean energy. This is supported by ambitious work to create a world leading sustainable aviation cluster at Gateway East, including the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Promote Sustainability: Utilise South Yorkshire’s strengths in clean energy development and nuclear capabilities to support a sustainable AI cluster and use the additional computing capacity to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

Further information about the process can be found by visiting AI Growth Zones: submit an expression of interest - GOV.UK and find out more about the Government’s AI adoption plans at AI Opportunities Action Plan - GOV.UK