Doncaster to receive £20m investment to support enterprise and enhance the city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of Doncaster Maor Ros Jones’s budget announcements she today annouced that the UK government has confirmed the city will be receiving £20m of capital funding to support the regeneration of its centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Jones said: “My intention is that this £20m investment will support enterprise and enhance our city centre including further investment in our markets following the successful regeneration of The Wool Market and Corn Exchange.

“This investment is from the Community Regeneration Partnership (formerly Levelling Up Partnership that had been announced by the previous Conservatives government in March 2023 but no funding confirmed).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be drafting schemes over 2025/26 including consultation on the proposals with residents, businesses and of course our Doncaster Markets traders.”

The £20m investment follows the successful regeneration of The Wool Market and Corn Exchange.

Mrs Jones officially unveiled the revamped Corn Exchange building at Doncaster Market in November following the completion of a £5m Government-funded revamp.

And The Wool Market underwent a major transformation, opening its doors for business in March 2019.