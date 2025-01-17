Doncaster to receive £20m investment to support enterprise and enhance the city centre
Mrs Jones said: “My intention is that this £20m investment will support enterprise and enhance our city centre including further investment in our markets following the successful regeneration of The Wool Market and Corn Exchange.
“This investment is from the Community Regeneration Partnership (formerly Levelling Up Partnership that had been announced by the previous Conservatives government in March 2023 but no funding confirmed).
“We will be drafting schemes over 2025/26 including consultation on the proposals with residents, businesses and of course our Doncaster Markets traders.”
Mrs Jones officially unveiled the revamped Corn Exchange building at Doncaster Market in November following the completion of a £5m Government-funded revamp.
And The Wool Market underwent a major transformation, opening its doors for business in March 2019.
