Doncaster taxi firm celebrates a year in business growing from 23 drivers to 100

A Doncaster taxi firm this month celebrates a year in business, growing from 23 drivers to 100 in that short period of time.

Co-owner Ranj Gug explained: “The business started up to give the people of Doncaster a choice with regards to travel.

"After covid things got difficult, and with the growing cost of living crisis, having more choice is exactly what the people of Doncaster needed.”

He continued: "We are a local business, run by local Doncaster people. Our prime goal is to serve the public with a smile, to be a friendly and reliable local private hire taxi firm. The support from the public over this first year has been immense, and overwhelming at times.”

Donny Cabs staff members Leah and Zoe with co-owner Mike Yates.

The firm started small with only 23 drivers for the first month, and now one year onwards, it is fast approaching the 100 driver mark.