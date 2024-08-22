Doncaster takeaway, restaurant and cafe receive three and four food hygiene ratings
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Doncaster takeaway, restaurant and cafe have received three and four food hygiene ratings following recent inspection.
The Cheswold at Herten Way, Doncaster was given the score of four after assessment on July 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Bake Battle and Roll, a cafe at 24-26 Wood Street, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 17.
And Asia Wok, a takeaway at 71 Princess Avenue, Stainforth, Doncaster was given a score of three on July 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.