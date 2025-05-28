Doncaster takeaway requires improvement after visit by food hygiene inspectors
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating meaning some improvements are necessary.
BBQ House Kitchen at 85 Nether Hall Road was given the score after assessment on April 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Meanwhile, another takeaway, Tandoori Flame at 58 Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall received the top rating of five after inspectors visited on April 4.
Of Doncaster's 310 takeaways with ratings, 183 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and three have zero ratings.
