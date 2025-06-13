Doncaster takeaway handed new four out of five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are good.
Popeye Pizza, a takeaway at 245 Station Road, Dunscroft, was given the score after assessment on May 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 315 takeaways with ratings, 185 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
