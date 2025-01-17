Doncaster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating of two meaning some improvement is necessary
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is necessary.
Taz Charcoal Grill, a takeaway at 1 Buttercross Court, Tickhill, was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 309 takeaways with ratings, 180 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.
