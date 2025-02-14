Doncaster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating of one which means major improvements are necessary

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Tuminose, a takeaway at 165 Askern Road, Bentley, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 300 takeaways with ratings, 181 (60%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.

The rating scale

Doncaster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating of one which means major improvements are necessary.

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is necessary.

