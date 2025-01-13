Doncaster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:22 BST
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means standards are good.

Pizza Hot, a takeaway at Unit 5, Darnley Buildings, Queen Marys Road, New Rossington was given the score after assessment on January 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 308 takeaways with ratings, 179 (58%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.

