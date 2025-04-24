Doncaster takeaway handed a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a one food hygiene rating, meaning major improvement is necessary, after an inspection last month.
Efes Grill at 136 Marshland Road, Moorends, was visited on March 18 when the rating was given.
Other takeaways were also visit that day and on March 19 and received the following:
• Rated 4: Luciano Pizzeria, at 2 King Avenue, New Rossington; rated on March 19.
• Rated 3: Pizza Range, at 2a Baldwin Avenue, Off York Road, Doncaster: rated on March 19.
• Rated 4: China Red at 190 Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on March 18
• Rated 4: Prime Pizza at Unit 3, Darnley Buildings, Queen Marys Road, New Rossington; rated on March 18
