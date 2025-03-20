Doncaster takeaway handed a new four out of five food hygiene rating

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Luna Pizza, a takeaway at 26 Newlands Drive, Cusworth, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on February 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A rating of four means hygiene standards are good.

Of Doncaster's 301 takeaways with ratings, 176 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice