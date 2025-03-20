Doncaster takeaway handed a new four out of five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Luna Pizza, a takeaway at 26 Newlands Drive, Cusworth, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on February 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A rating of four means hygiene standards are good.
Of Doncaster's 301 takeaways with ratings, 176 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.