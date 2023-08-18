Doncaster takeaway given zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent imnprovement is necessary
New food hygiene ratings were awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments on July 13, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Jungle Mazeia at 1d Island Drive, Thorne, Doncaster;
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: Fortune Cookie at 152 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster;
• Rated 1: La Mensa at Unit 1, Park Court, Carr House Road, Belle Vue;
• Rated 0: Food Plus at 52-54 Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster.