Doncaster takeaway given new four out of five food hygiene rating after previously receving a zero
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four out of five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are good.
Super Fryer, at 231 Beckett Road, Wheatley, was given the score after assessment on May 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Back in October 2024 the establishment received a zero rating meaning urgent improvement was necessary.
Of Doncaster's 315 takeaways with ratings, 185 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
