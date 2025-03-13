Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating of one meaning major improvements are needed

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:19 BST
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating meaning major improvements are needed.

Jessie's Food, a takeaway at Unit 2, Former Bentley Ambulance Station, Yarborough Terrace, Bentley was given the score after assessment on February 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 301 takeaways with ratings, 178 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

