Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating of one meaning major improvements are needed
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating meaning major improvements are needed.
Jessie's Food, a takeaway at Unit 2, Former Bentley Ambulance Station, Yarborough Terrace, Bentley was given the score after assessment on February 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 301 takeaways with ratings, 178 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.