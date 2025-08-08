Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means standards are good.
Spices, a takeaway at 8 East Laith Gate, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on July 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Off Doncaster's 318 takeaways with ratings, 185 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
