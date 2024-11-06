Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Nez Fried Chicken, a takeaway on Hexthorpe Road in Hexthorpe was given the score after an assessment on October 1, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
A food hygiene rating of 4 means that a business has good hygiene standards and is a good provider of food.
Of Doncaster's 312 takeaways with ratings, 186 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.