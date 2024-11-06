Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:14 BST
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

New Nez Fried Chicken, a takeaway on Hexthorpe Road in Hexthorpe was given the score after an assessment on October 1, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A food hygiene rating of 4 means that a business has good hygiene standards and is a good provider of food.

Of Doncaster's 312 takeaways with ratings, 186 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice