Doncaster takeaway given a three food hygiene rating meaning standards are generally satisfactory
A Doncaster takeaway has been given a three food hygiene rating meaning standards are generally satisfactory.
Caribbean Flavas at 4 High Road in Balby was given the score after assessment on March 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 310 takeaways with ratings, 184 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
