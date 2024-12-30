Employees and owners of Time and Plaice – a takeaway fish and chip van – went out on Sunday evening for the 12th time this year to hand out food to those in need.

This was all made possible by them giving up their time for free and joining forces with Doncaster Street Hub who help out the needy every two weeks. Help also came from the donation of wages of self employed contractors at Traffic Labour Supplies (TLS) who donated £300 in total and Great Grimsby Traditional Smoke Fish Limited who donated 100 fish.

The van was parked up at Christ Church on Thorne Road and was visited by 80 people. They all received ‘one of each’, or curry, and a present which included biscuits, smellies and sweets.

Owners Grace and Lee Robinson from Time and Plaice of Thorne, who gave up their time and donated potatoes said: “Well that’s our last one for 2024 feeding the homeless and vulnerable alongside Doncaster Street Hub. It’s been our pleasure to help out once a month for the last year. Bring on 2025.

“Thanks go out to Traffic Labour Supplies Ltd for the fabulous donation, because of your kind generosity everyone left with a little gift tonight.

"Also, Great Grimsby Traditional Smoke Fish Ltd’s Stan and Shell Mathews for the fantastic donation of fresh haddock, to Henry Colbeck for the packaging as always, and Kerry at Foodservice for the Irish curry.

"Without all these kind donations we wouldn’t be able to do what we do so thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Tonight 80 people left with a gift and and a warm meal in their belly.”

Five star food hygiene rated Time and Plaice won a place in an industry award earlier this year being named in the top three of the Mobile Operator of the Year trophy at the National Fish & Chip Awards 2025.

A strong starting lineup of hopefuls, which operate out of vans, trailers or other mobile units, faced representatives from the fish and chip industry who were looking for early indicators of great drive, promise and ‘engine-uity’.

Following intensive appraisal proceedings, three businesses – including Time and a Plaice in Doncaster – were successful in overtaking the rest of their competitors having scored favourably in the assessments for their ability to cater for local and out-of-town customers, as well as at bespoke events such as festivals, weddings and corporate events, without any deviation on product quality.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which organises the awards, said: “There is so much respect and admiration for all the mobile fish and chip operators out there as working conditions tend to be much more unpredictable than brick-and-mortar outlets.

“They may have to get their vehicle through uneven terrain, a fryer could suddenly pack in when there’s a queue of hungry diners waiting for some delicious food. There are so many anomalies to be ready for, so the pressure is on to deliver whatever the weather and in some cases, this is literal! Our finalists have demonstrated quick-thinking, great leadership and operational innovation that has impressed to no end.”

Grace and Lee will be attending an award ceremony at the Plaza in London in February to see who if they have won the award.