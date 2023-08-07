News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster takeaway and drinking establishments given food hygiene ratings of two and four of of five

A Doncaster takeaway and a drinking establishment have been given new food hygiene ratings of two and four out of five.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read

Tuminose, a takeaway at 165 Askern Road, Bentley, was given the score of 2 after assessment on June 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Also, a Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Elephant and Castle, a pub, bar or nightclub at 68 North Mall Gallery Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, was given the score after assessment on June 29

