Doncaster takeaway and cafe given new food hygiene ratings

A Doncaster takeaway and a cafe have been handed new food hygiene ratings.

Urban Express, a takeaway at 6 The Shops, King Avenue, New Rossington, was given the score if four after assessment on June 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

AJ’s Cafe in High Street, Bentley, have been awarded a 5 food hygiene rating on June 26.

Of Doncaster's 320 takeaways with ratings, 188 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.