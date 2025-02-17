Doncaster supermarket launches 99p cleaning duo this February
Swaran Mini Market, on Askern Road, has launched a special deal as part of their home delivery service, in partnership with Snappy Shopper.
Amit Singh, owner of Swaran Mini Market, said: “We noticed that the price of household goods, especially cleaning products has been increasing significantly over the past year.
“We thought, as a store, that it was time to team up with Snappy Shopper to help out.”
The duo includes Andrex Toilet Tissue (4-pack), and Fairy Liquid (320ml) – a duo shoppers would normally have to cough up over £4 for.
This deal has been launched to give local residents a little bit of help amid the ongoing cost of living crisis and will be available exclusively at the store from Monday, February 17, until Thursday, February 20.
Amit continued: “Hopefully the savings on these essentials will put a few more pounds into our customers purses to be able to treat themselves.”
By visiting the Snappy Shopper website or downloading the app, customers can browse and order a wide range of products.
As a welcome for joining Snappy Shopper, new customers can Grab £5 off your first TWO orders by using the code SAVE5X2 at checkout.
