Doncaster Subway given a zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent improvement is necessary
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given:
• Rated 4: Nur Restaurant, Edlington Lane, Edlington; rated on November 7
• Rated 4: Tickhill Road Hospital at Tickhill Road, Balby; rated on November 7
• Rated 0: Subway at 32 Baxter Gate; rated on November 7.
A zero is the lowest score you can receive and it means that urgent improvement is necessary to the premises andf its working practices.
