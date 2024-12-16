Doncaster Subway given a zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent improvement is necessary

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:48 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given:

• Rated 4: Nur Restaurant, Edlington Lane, Edlington; rated on November 7

• Rated 4: Tickhill Road Hospital at Tickhill Road, Balby; rated on November 7

• Rated 0: Subway at 32 Baxter Gate; rated on November 7.

A zero is the lowest score you can receive and it means that urgent improvement is necessary to the premises andf its working practices.

