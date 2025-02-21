Doncaster store launches 50p half-term treats to support families amid cost-of-living pressures.

A Doncaster based convenience store has launched a 50p half-term treats deal to give families an extra bit of support.

Swaran Mini Market, on Askern Road, is stepping up to support families this half term by launching a 50 pence half term treats campaign.

The campaign is being promoted through the Snappy Shopper app, where customers can find the treats and order their favorite ones for delivery.

Running from Friday, February 21, until Sunday, February 23, the offer includes a selection of popular snacks for just 50p, helping parents keep the kids happy without stretching their budgets.

With the rising cost of living putting pressure on households, Swaran Mini Market want to give back to the local community by making small indulgences more affordable.

Amit Singh, owner of Swaran Mini Market, said: “We can see that this cost of living crisis is getting worse day by day.

“We can see locals putting essentials back and even the children are feeling the effects as parents are having to cut back on treats.”

The offer includes:

Pringles 165g (Sour cream, Salt and Vinegar, Texas BBQ, Original, Prawn Cocktail, Cheese and Onion)

M&Ms salted caramel treat bag - 70g

Fanta Orange/Dr Pepper - 2L

Haribo Starmix 176g

Butterkist crunchy toffee popcorn 78g

Amit continued: “Our customers are ‘our family’ and we feel that we, and all businesses, need to step up and help out in this crisis in any way-small or large-that we can.”

Customers can take advantage of the offer while stocks last, with a limit of one of each item per order to ensure as many families as possible can benefit.

By visiting the Snappy Shopper website or downloading the app, customers can browse and order a wide range of products.

As a welcome for joining Snappy Shopper, new customers can Grab £5 off your first TWO orders by using the code SAVE5X2 at checkout.