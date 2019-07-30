Doncaster spa owner shortlisted for national award
A Doncaster business woman has been shortlisted for a national award after transforming her home into a successful luxury health and beauty spa.
Pam Webb who set up Truffle Lodge in Fishlake has been named in the shortlisted finals for the FL National Awards and Summit, which celebrates women in business across the UK.
Pam who has been shortlisted in the ‘Start Up Category’ said: “I am so incredibly proud and overwhelmed. This achievement couldn’t have been possible without the wonderful support I have from the outstanding group of girls at Truffle Lodge.”
Forward Ladies Managing Director, Griselda Togobo, revealed the 56 shortlisted applicants who will now compete for ten prestigious awards, in categories across all sectors including Emerging Leader, Start Up, Charity/Social Enterprise, Mentor of the Year and more.
Griselda explained: “Since launching in 2009, these are the only business awards to recognise those leaders and organisations who have made the greatest impact on the regional and wider UK economy over the last 12 months.
“For another year running, we have received some excellent entries from businesses large and small, and from individuals at all stages in their career journey. All of those who have been shortlisted this year can be immensely proud of their success and all they have achieved.”
The awards will take place in Newcastle on 20th September, at The Crowne Plaza. Successful candidates go forward to National Finals in Leeds in November.