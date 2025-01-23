Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This afternoon (Thursday January 23) mayor Ros Jones has confirmed an international airport operator is lined up to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

This comes after we revealed the futute plans for the site from a government document published yesterday.

In a statement to full council, Mrs Jones said: “Re-opening our airport remains my number one priority.

“I want to confirm to council and the people of Doncaster that we have an international airport operator, ready and waiting in the wings to work with us.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Mayor Ros Jones confirms an international airport operator is lined up to reopen the site.

“Yesterday the government Subsidy Advice Unit (SAU) published their report on the proposed subsidy to FlyDoncaster.

“FlyDoncaster is a wholly owned company of this council, which has been established to manage the airport and partner with our international airport operator. Its key initial role is to mobilise the re-opening of the airport for passenger flights in Spring 2026. Further details in relation to this will be included in the reports to go through the council decision making process in the weeks ahead.

“The overall tone of the SAU report is a positive one and acknowledges that Doncaster Council has considered the options and why public funding is an appropriate mechanism to consider. There are a number of points raised for further consideration and these will be responded to as part of our ongoing planning.

“This is set to be the largest single investment in Doncaster for more than a generation, hence the considerable level of due diligence and our rigorous and logical approach to accomplish this monumental challenge of saving and re-opening our airport.

This is a Team Doncaster and Team South Yorkshire effort, I would like to thank the residents and businesses of Doncaster for their patience, we are not over the line yet, but we are nearly there.”

She continued: “The SAU report yesterday, is another key milestone we have completed. The next stage is my budget proposal, and approval to draw-down gainshare funding from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which are scheduled to go through the decision-making process over the coming weeks, culminating at Full Council on 27th February that seeks budget approval.

“To conclude, we have an international airport operator ready, this is the operator that made it through to the end of the procurement process, and although we did not gain private sector investment as originally planned, we have reached a deal which means this council will wholly own the company that will partner with our international operator.

“Doncaster’s airport is the people’s airport, with a special place in the heart of many. I want to emphasise to our people;

- This is an investment in you and your future and your family’s future!

- It is an investment in our economy.

- It is an investment in our businesses.

- It is an investment in our jobs and skills.

“This is an investment that will increase trade, export and growth for Doncaster and South Yorkshire through global connectivity putting Doncaster on the map, regionally, nationally and internationally.

“That is why re-opening our airport remains my number one priority.”