Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Jobs start being advertised for re-opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jobs have begun to be advertised for the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport, which closed its doors in 2022, is on track to re-open by spring next year, when the first flights are expected to take off.

Work to prepare the airport is now under way and bosses are seeking employees for when the airport rolls back into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertising for a site management officer, a City of Doncaster Council job advert stated: “We’re expanding our facilities team at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Jobs are being advertised for the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"As we continue to grow, we’re looking for passionate and skilled professionals to join us in maintaining and enhancing our airport facilities.

“If you’re experienced in facilities management, maintenance, or airport operations, this could be your next big opportunity.”

Roles available include facilities management, maintenance, and support services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Join a dynamic team in a fast-paced environment where no two days are the same."

Salary is from £32,662 to £36,239 and the closing date is April 20.

A spokesperson said: “We are seeking an experienced site management officer to join our facilities team at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"You will be part of a small team with responsibility for the entire airport site while we work towards the reopening of DSA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In return for your hard work and dedication, we can offer you the chance to be part of a great team dedicated to ensuring that all people in Doncaster thrive.

For further details or an informal chat please contact Sophie Faulkner, Tel: 01302 737250, email: [email protected]