Doncaster Sheffield Airport, health services and green enterprise among council’s investment priorities

Doncaster Council has published its investment priorities for the upcoming year in an annual report.

Next Wednesday (22 May) cabinet is set to approve the council’s annual Doncaster Delivering Together Investment Plan which outlines its priorities for the upcoming year.

A number of projects have been highlighted as Strategic Investment Priorities for the council, with some of these already underway.

The South Yorkshire Airport City programme, which aims to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, remains the council’s number one priority.

An aerial view of Doncaster. Credit: Doncaster Chamber

A 125-year lease was signed with site owner Peel Group in March, with the council expected to announce an agreement with a new operator who will reopen the airport in the coming months.

The council also aims to build on its partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park and lobby the government for funding opportunities to allow it to continue its conservation efforts.

A new hospital for Doncaster remains a long-term goal, however the council has put this on hold following several rejected bids for government funding.

It will instead focus on essential repairs at the existing Doncaster Royal Infirmary and bringing health services into the city centre.

There are several new development plans for the coming year, including a film studio, a new police station and enterprise and business spaces.

Negotiations continue to find a new use for the former National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure (NCATI).

The council is currently aiming to convert the site into a Centre of Excellence that will focus on similar industry.

Investment opportunities are being identified in the Low Carbon Sector, with aims to create new jobs across the city exploring the use of hydrogen as an alternative fuel source.

The council continues to aim to decarbonise the city overall, assisting businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and restoring green spaces such as Thorne and Hatfield Moors.

The report marks the council’s third investment plan since the formation of its borough strategy, called Doncaster Delivering Together, back in 2021.