Doncaster Sheffield Airport given makeover and new look Wetherspoons for 2022
Doncaster Sheffield Airport is to be given a brand new look – including a revamped Wetherspoons and departure lounge for the 2022 holiday season.
Bosses have revealed artist impressions of how the new airport will look when the work is complete.
It is the first major overhaul at the airport since it opened to passenegers in 2005.
A spokesman said: “We’re making big changes in 2022 to improve your pre-departure experience, as we know your holiday really starts here.
“Here’s to more choice, smarter check-ins space to relax, insta-worthy moments, better facilities and making leaving as good as arriving
“The new way at DSA will be ready for you to enjoy this summer and we will keep you updated with behind the scenes progress and sneak peaks on our social channels.
"In the meantime, we want to reassure you that no flights in or out will be affected and you will still enjoy the same easy, friendly, relaxed experience you’re used to at DSA.”
Bosses have promised more choice, smarter check-ins, space to relax, better facilities and easier journeys following the improvements.
A statement added: “We’re upgrading our facilities to include additional seating areas, a revamped Wetherspoons and a bigger range in Duty Free.
"And don't forget you can now stop off at Costa before your flight.
“Our new self-service bag drops will make checking in even easier, leaving you more time to relax in our upgraded facilities before take off.
“And we’re making leaving as good as arriving, with our new photo opportunity station. Get that Instagram feed looking perfect.”