Doncaster Sheffield Airport: German firm announced as new operator

Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be run by a German firm, mayor Ros Jones has announced, after its operator was finally revealed.

Munich Airport International will provide operational and management services to FlyDoncaster, the airport’s operator – a wholly owned City of Doncaster Council (CDC) company - along with FP Airports Ltd, aviation sector specialists in the UK, to progress the airport’s reopening.

The firm is described as “one of Europe’s most successful airport operators” and which has operations and projects around the world.

CDC has established FlyDoncaster and has started the mobilisation of the airport.

Mayor Ros Jones has celebrated the news with a visit to Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Activity has already commenced on commercial flights and this latest development allows progress on activity to see passenger flights return to Doncaster.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Reopening our airport is my number one priority and today’s announcement is an important day for Doncaster having reached another significant milestone. We are teaming up with our strategic partner Munich Airport International to press ahead with our plans to reopen our airport.

“Munich Airport International has the pedigree in the field of aviation, share our ambition for a successful airport and they bring a wealth of experience, capacity and influence to work with us to deliver a thriving airport in Doncaster that will be a major economic stimulus for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North.

“The team at FP Airports has worked with us creatively to put together the right solution for DSA and we are confident that the reopening and future operation of Doncaster’s airport is in good hands.

“This major announcement that I am making today enables us to press ahead with the necessary airport mobilisation activity to see the airport – which I proudly call the people’s airport – to reopen in Spring 2026. “I would like to thank everyone who has helped to get us to this stage from City of Doncaster cabinet members and officers, our Doncaster MPs, South Yorkshire Leaders, our business community including Doncaster Chamber and of course local people who have supported our efforts to reach this great news today and believed we could do it.”

Lorenzo Di Loreto, Managing Director Munich Airport International said: “We are proud to support and contribute to DSA's re-opening. Our mission is to participate in the development of the airport in Doncaster into a top modern and competitive UK airport and to make it an engine and driver for social, economic and environmental growth in Doncaster and its region.”

Raoul Witherall, Chief Executive at FP Airports Ltd, said: “FP Airports Ltd is proud to support the reopening of this historic airport site and to play a key role in the city’s vision.”