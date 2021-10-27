Doncaster sandwich bar given new food hygiene rating
A Doncaster sandwich bar has been awarded a new four star food hygiene rating by the Food Standard Agency.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 1:26 pm
Smiths Cafe and sandwich bar at 136a Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on July 24 2019, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster's 506 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 358 (71 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.