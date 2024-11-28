Toby Peck of Doncaster’s Hair Salon Near Me Secures Triumph at the 2024 Salon Awards Ceremony winning Stylist of the Year 2024.

Toby Peck opened his Bawtry Salon three years ago at the age of 28, saving himself and his team of staff from a Christmas redundancy in 2021.

Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength winning acclaim not only from customers but recognition from the industry too.

Toby believes everyone deserves catwalk-quality hair at an affordable price point and is on a mission to make that a reality for the salon’s clients.

Sophia Hilton (presenter) Toby Peck (owner of Hair Salon Near Me, and Kate Jeffery (founder of the Salon Awards).

Co-founder and winner of Stylist of the Year Toby Peck said: “It was an incredible evening at the Salon Awards 2024. To be named as Stylist of the Year is an incredible honour.

"Last year my salon was named Yorkshire's Best New Salon 2023 and I also won Colourist of the Year, this was an incredible moment I'll never forget and I couldn’t be prouder of the now award-winning team we have here at Hair Salon Near Me."

Salon Awards founder Kate Jeffery said: “This year, the Salon Awards received over 2,800 applications. These entries were meticulously judged by industry professionals who brought a wealth of accolades, skills, and experience to the table. A huge Congratulations to Yorkshires Stylist of the Year winner.”

Hair Salon Near Me and talented Toby now join the illustrious ranks of The Salon Awards' distinguished winners, a testament to their excellence in the dynamic world of hairdressing.

Kate added: “Their achievements add an extra layer of prestige to the event, highlighting their significant contributions to the industry and the Yorkshire region.”