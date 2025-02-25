Doncaster Rovers partner up with Barnsley car dealer Motor Dough

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Feb 2025, 11:59 BST

Club Doncaster has teamed up with Barnsley-based car dealer Motor Dough.

The firm is the latest business to become a 100Club bronze partner.

Motor Dough is a national new and used car buyer that specialises in buying cars while offering instant payment, free collection and they firmly believe a positive experience and offering the best price is at the core of its business.

Lewis Tawton, Operations Director at Motor Dough, said: “We chose Club Doncaster’s 100Club as we like to support local and we love the work they have been doing on and off the pitch.”

Doncaster Rovers have teamed up with Motor Dough.Doncaster Rovers have teamed up with Motor Dough.
Gaynor Waddington of Club Doncaster added: “To have a company like Motor Dough, who prioritise positive consumer experience, onboard as a bronze partner is great.

“Our 100Club is a tight-knit network which provides opportunities to form lasting commercial relationships through a full and varied events calendar, including networking meetings, hospitality places and match tickets, concerts and international sporting events.

For more information email contact [email protected]

