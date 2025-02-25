Doncaster Rovers partner up with Barnsley car dealer Motor Dough
The firm is the latest business to become a 100Club bronze partner.
Motor Dough is a national new and used car buyer that specialises in buying cars while offering instant payment, free collection and they firmly believe a positive experience and offering the best price is at the core of its business.
Lewis Tawton, Operations Director at Motor Dough, said: “We chose Club Doncaster’s 100Club as we like to support local and we love the work they have been doing on and off the pitch.”
Gaynor Waddington of Club Doncaster added: “To have a company like Motor Dough, who prioritise positive consumer experience, onboard as a bronze partner is great.
“Our 100Club is a tight-knit network which provides opportunities to form lasting commercial relationships through a full and varied events calendar, including networking meetings, hospitality places and match tickets, concerts and international sporting events.
For more information email contact [email protected]
