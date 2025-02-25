Doncaster Rovers partner up with Barnsley car dealer Motor Dough

Club Doncaster has teamed up with Barnsley-based car dealer Motor Dough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm is the latest business to become a 100Club bronze partner.

Motor Dough is a national new and used car buyer that specialises in buying cars while offering instant payment, free collection and they firmly believe a positive experience and offering the best price is at the core of its business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Tawton, Operations Director at Motor Dough, said: “We chose Club Doncaster’s 100Club as we like to support local and we love the work they have been doing on and off the pitch.”

Doncaster Rovers have teamed up with Motor Dough.

Gaynor Waddington of Club Doncaster added: “To have a company like Motor Dough, who prioritise positive consumer experience, onboard as a bronze partner is great.

“Our 100Club is a tight-knit network which provides opportunities to form lasting commercial relationships through a full and varied events calendar, including networking meetings, hospitality places and match tickets, concerts and international sporting events.

For more information email contact [email protected]